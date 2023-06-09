Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 42,900 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,732. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

