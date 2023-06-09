Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 814.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 222,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

