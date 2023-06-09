Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,276. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

