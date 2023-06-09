Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.93% of Acacia Research worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Acacia Research stock remained flat at $4.59 during trading hours on Friday. 66,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.41. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

