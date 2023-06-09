Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 2.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. 120,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,227. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

