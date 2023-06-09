Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.20% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,873 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

