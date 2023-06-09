Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.54% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

FNWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,283.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,017. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.