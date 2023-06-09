Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,925 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Amtech Systems makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Amtech Systems worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,808. The company has a market cap of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,814 shares of company stock valued at $59,947 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

