Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group comprises 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.58% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 232,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

