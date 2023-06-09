Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

