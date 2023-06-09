Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert G. Coradi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at $550,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,466 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 10,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

