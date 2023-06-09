Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 169,883 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,883 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.60% of Rimini Street worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at $904,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $337,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock worth $129,388. Company insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.34. 71,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,813. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

