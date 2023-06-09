Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 280,499 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 161,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,451. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

