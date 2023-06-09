Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,990 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 120,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

