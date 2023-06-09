Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $60.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 927,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,095,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 20.2% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

AMD traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $124.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,141,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,635,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.