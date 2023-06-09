Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $60.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 927,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,095,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 20.2% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMD traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $124.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,141,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,635,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
