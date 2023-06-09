Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $720.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $668.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

