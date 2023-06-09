Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $571,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in WNS by 662.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 141,842 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 108.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $10,624,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. WNS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.