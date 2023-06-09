Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $430,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

