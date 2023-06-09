Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,403 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $247.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

