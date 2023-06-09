Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New $952,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

