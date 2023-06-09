Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New $455,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 996 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $520.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

