Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $963,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.21 and a 200-day moving average of $370.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.