Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $553,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

