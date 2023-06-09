Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,770,906 shares of company stock worth $2,247,974,333 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

