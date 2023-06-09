Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.74 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

