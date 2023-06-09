Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director Buys $29,930.70 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 7.6 %

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 39,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Orion Energy Systems

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.