Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $56.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $56.98 million and $742,787.17 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,621.53 or 1.00067299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05773012 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $637,554.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.