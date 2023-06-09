Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.02.

ORCL opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $108.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

