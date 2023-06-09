Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $108.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

