Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.05 and last traded at C$64.00. 436,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 205,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

