OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OABI opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $50,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

