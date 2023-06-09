OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.58 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002494 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $92.37 million and $8.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.