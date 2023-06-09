Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells $20,302.65 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CRO Diego Panama sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $20,302.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 675,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,757.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 147,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

OLO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in OLO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OLO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 606,419 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

