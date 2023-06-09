Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.47.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.