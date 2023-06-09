OKB One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.16 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and approximately $3.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $45.07 or 0.00169395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

