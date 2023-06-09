OCO Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 700,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. CURO Group accounts for 8.8% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of CURO Group worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

CURO Group Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. Research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CURO Group news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,605.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ismail Dawood purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 248,340 shares of company stock valued at $285,744. Insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.