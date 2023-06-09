OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
