Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $287.40 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $287.40 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.47 or 0.06952778 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04893779 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $22,947,132.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.