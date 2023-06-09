O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.3 %

OI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 1,713,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

