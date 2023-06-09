NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.70. 42,428,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,642,426. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $957.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

