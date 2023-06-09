NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.04

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 1524164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NovoCure Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

