Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 499,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $353.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.