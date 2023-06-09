Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
