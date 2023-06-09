Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 100,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 47,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

