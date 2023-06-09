NIOX Group Plc (NIOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on September 15th

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NIOX opened at GBX 61.85 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.38. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.10 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,040.00 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 227,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55), for a total value of £100,073.16 ($124,407.21). Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, provides point-of-care fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) diagnosis and management products worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a portable system for the non-invasive measurement of nitric oxide in human breath. The company was formerly known as Circassia Group Plc and changed its name to NIOX Group Plc in September 2022.

