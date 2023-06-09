NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.11. 150,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 70,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $3,536,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.