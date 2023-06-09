NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.30 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NIO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 201,834 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after acquiring an additional 214,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NIO

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

