NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. 1,544,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

