Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $67,498.50 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,609.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

