Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.84. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
